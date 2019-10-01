Contrasting of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 25.50M 0.10 101.84 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 239,887,111.95% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.