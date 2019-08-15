Contrasting of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nebula Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 66.91% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.85% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.