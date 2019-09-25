Contrasting of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84 Boston Omaha Corporation 23 13.89 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Boston Omaha Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 75.7% respectively. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has 4.27% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.