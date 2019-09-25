Contrasting of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBUU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|101.84
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|23
|13.89
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Boston Omaha Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Boston Omaha Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nebula Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.1% and 75.7% respectively. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.87%
|2.64%
|2.84%
|3.86%
|0%
|4.27%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has 4.27% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
