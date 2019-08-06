Contrasting of Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NEBU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Both Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70 Akerna Corp. 12 7.40 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Nebula Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.