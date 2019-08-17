Contrasting of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Both NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -4.71 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Liquidity

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.25, while its potential upside is 109.36%. Competitively Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.25, with potential upside of 247.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. looks more robust than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares and 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.