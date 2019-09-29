Contrasting of NCR Corporation (NCR) and Its Competitors

As Information Technology Services company, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of NCR Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NCR Corporation has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has NCR Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 376,845,425.87% -29.20% -1.60% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NCR Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 119.46M 32 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for NCR Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

With consensus price target of $39, NCR Corporation has a potential upside of 24.88%. As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 89.05%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that NCR Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NCR Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year NCR Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, NCR Corporation’s competitors have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. NCR Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NCR Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that NCR Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NCR Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NCR Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors NCR Corporation’s rivals beat NCR Corporation.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.