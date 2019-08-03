Contrasting of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) and Its Rivals

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NBT Bancorp Inc. has 55.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. N/A 37 15.12 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

NBT Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NBT Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors NBT Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat NBT Bancorp Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.