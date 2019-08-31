Contrasting of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.69 N/A 2.56 15.12 Independent Bank Corp. 77 5.46 N/A 4.41 17.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NBT Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. Independent Bank Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Independent Bank Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Independent Bank Corp. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Independent Bank Corp. is $82, which is potential 21.28% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NBT Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 72.9% respectively. About 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats on 10 of the 10 factors NBT Bancorp Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.