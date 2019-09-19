Contrasting of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Both NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.93 N/A 2.56 15.12 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.65 N/A 2.04 11.97

In table 1 we can see NBT Bancorp Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. NBT Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NBT Bancorp Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.4% and 30.5% respectively. 1.8% are NBT Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.