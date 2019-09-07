Contrasting of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.64 N/A 2.56 15.12 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.46 N/A 1.97 14.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NBT Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. Bridge Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NBT Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NBT Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that NBT Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bridge Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 58.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bridge Bancorp Inc.

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Bridge Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.