Contrasting of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Its Peers

As Shipping company, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.60% -2.70% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 14.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -4.27% -2.5% -7.59% -28.14% -50.6% 9.88% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s competitors have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s rivals’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.