Contrasting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

This is a contrast between Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -18.41 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.83 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and TORM plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and TORM plc are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 0% respectively. About 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

Summary

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.