Contrasting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Since Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 8.72M -18.41 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 15 0.15 53.10M 0.39 37.56

In table 1 we can see Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 168,404,789.49% -63% -8.2% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 355,898,123.32% 1.7% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares and 41.9% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares. About 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 15.6% are Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.