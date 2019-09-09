Contrasting of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Its Competitors

As Shipping company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 10.38% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. N/A 2 7.65 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.50 1.21 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 85.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.