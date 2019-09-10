Contrasting of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)

Both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.56
|N/A
|0.28
|7.65
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|3
|1.00
|N/A
|-30.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|0.00%
|-142.8%
|-71.1%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 336.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.38% and 5.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|-10.18%
|-13.22%
|-47.76%
|-26.01%
|-76.3%
|-39.05%
For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
Summary
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.
