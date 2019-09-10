Contrasting of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)

Both Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.56 N/A 0.28 7.65 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.00 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 336.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.38% and 5.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.