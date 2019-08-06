Contrasting of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

We are contrasting Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.49 N/A 0.28 7.65 Golar LNG Limited 20 3.14 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Golar LNG Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Golar LNG Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Golar LNG Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 359.18% for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. with average price target of $9. Competitively the average price target of Golar LNG Limited is $29.33, which is potential 105.54% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is looking more favorable than Golar LNG Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares and 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than Golar LNG Limited.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Golar LNG Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.