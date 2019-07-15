Contrasting of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

We are contrasting Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.40 N/A -8.43 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.45 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Teekay Tankers Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a 2.71 beta, while its volatility is 171.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Teekay Tankers Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $1.2 consensus target price and a -13.04% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 36.8% respectively. 71.2% are Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd. has 31.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

Teekay Tankers Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.