Contrasting of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

As Shipping businesses, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.33 N/A -5.47 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.81 N/A 0.34 17.57

In table 1 we can see Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s 2.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 147.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 32.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 39.4%. 71.2% are Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.