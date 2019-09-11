Contrasting of Navigant Consulting Inc. (NCI) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)

Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) have been rivals in the Management Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting Inc. 23 1.47 N/A 0.47 51.39 SP Plus Corporation 34 0.99 N/A 2.08 16.63

Table 1 highlights Navigant Consulting Inc. and SP Plus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SP Plus Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Navigant Consulting Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Navigant Consulting Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SP Plus Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 11.6% SP Plus Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Navigant Consulting Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SP Plus Corporation’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navigant Consulting Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival SP Plus Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Navigant Consulting Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SP Plus Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navigant Consulting Inc. and SP Plus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 97.36%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Navigant Consulting Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of SP Plus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.7% 5.36% 6.01% -4.73% 13.57% 1.29% SP Plus Corporation 1.47% 5.6% 2.19% 4.16% -10.43% 16.89%

For the past year Navigant Consulting Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SP Plus Corporation.

Summary

Navigant Consulting Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SP Plus Corporation.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, and the implementation of a new electronic health records system. The Energy segment offers advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment provides its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including major financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic services, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. The company also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary services, such as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and remote parking management. Further, the company provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, municipalities, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 3,686 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 357 cities; operated 78 parking-related service centers serving 73 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 652 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.