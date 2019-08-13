Contrasting of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.21 N/A -1.33 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.66 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, TrovaGene Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 748.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.