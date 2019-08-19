Contrasting of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Since Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.95 N/A -1.33 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.05 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 135.18% and its average target price is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.