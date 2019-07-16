Contrasting of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.57 N/A -1.92 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 63.06 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 35.2% respectively. About 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.