Contrasting of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -1.33 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 110.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 58.9% respectively. 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.