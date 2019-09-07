Contrasting of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.61 N/A -1.33 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 58.42 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Table 2 provides us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 14.8% respectively. About 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.