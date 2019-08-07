Contrasting of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.48 N/A -1.33 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 8.20 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Athersys Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Athersys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Athersys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 418.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 19.9%. Insiders held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.