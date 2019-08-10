Contrasting of Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

We are comparing Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 27 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 4.99 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.89% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares and 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. Natus Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.71%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated has stronger performance than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Natus Medical Incorporated beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.