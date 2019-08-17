Contrasting of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

We are contrasting Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.02 475.26 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares and 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares. Insiders held 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.04% of HEXO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. was less bullish than HEXO Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats HEXO Corp.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.