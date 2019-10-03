Contrasting of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

Both Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.00 8.55M 0.02 475.26 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 115.33M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 92,833,876.22% 0.3% 0.2% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 7,115,182,923.07% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 437.38% and its consensus price target is $5.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has 10.8% stronger performance while CannTrust Holdings Inc. has -51.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats CannTrust Holdings Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.