Contrasting of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.89 N/A 4.43 9.53 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.89 N/A 0.03 26.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Ur-Energy Inc. Ur-Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Natural Resource Partners L.P. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s 0.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.2% and 22.1% respectively. About 1.5% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73% Ur-Energy Inc. -2.6% -5.1% 10.09% 10.11% 11.58% 27.03%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ur-Energy Inc.

Summary

Ur-Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.