Contrasting of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Both Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners L.P. 37 1.45 N/A 4.98 5.95 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.74 N/A 1.00 4.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Natural Resource Partners L.P. and SRC Energy Inc. SRC Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Natural Resource Partners L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SRC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s current beta is -0.02 and it happens to be 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SRC Energy Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Natural Resource Partners L.P. and SRC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, SRC Energy Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger decline than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats SRC Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.