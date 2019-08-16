Contrasting of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has 5.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.20% 0.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group Inc. N/A 17 356.44 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 2.03 2.58

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. presently has an average target price of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 85.68%. The potential upside of the rivals is 50.11%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Natural Gas Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. are 11.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.23. In other hand, Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s rivals.