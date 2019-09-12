Contrasting of National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) and Its Peers

We are comparing National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of National Western Life Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Western Life Group Inc. has 0.58% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have National Western Life Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 1.10% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares National Western Life Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group Inc. N/A 267 7.52 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

National Western Life Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for National Western Life Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 1.00 2.00

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 52.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Western Life Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year National Western Life Group Inc. had bearish trend while National Western Life Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

National Western Life Group Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, National Western Life Group Inc.’s peers are 13.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

National Western Life Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Western Life Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors National Western Life Group Inc.