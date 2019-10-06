Contrasting of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) and Its Rivals

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Storage Affiliates Trust has 95% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand National Storage Affiliates Trust has 0.91% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.01% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 176,246,246.25% 0.10% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust 58.69M 33 1514.50 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

National Storage Affiliates Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.60 2.63

$34.67 is the average target price of National Storage Affiliates Trust, with a potential upside of 1.49%. The potential upside of the peers is 60.22%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, National Storage Affiliates Trust make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s peers have beta of 0.59 which is 40.78% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors beat National Storage Affiliates Trust.