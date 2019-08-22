Contrasting of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 53 14.04 N/A 1.47 35.56 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.88 N/A 0.03 796.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Retail Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National Retail Properties Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of National Retail Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

National Retail Properties Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.53% and an $55.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Retail Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 24.46%. National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.