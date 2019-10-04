Contrasting of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 21 -49.93 384.40M -0.11 0.00 MRC Global Inc. 13 1.35 78.37M 0.52 29.90

Demonstrates National Oilwell Varco Inc. and MRC Global Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides National Oilwell Varco Inc. and MRC Global Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 1,821,800,947.87% -0.3% -0.2% MRC Global Inc. 616,601,101.49% 6.9% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta means National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, MRC Global Inc.’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Oilwell Varco Inc. are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor MRC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. National Oilwell Varco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MRC Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and MRC Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 MRC Global Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a 31.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.43. On the other hand, MRC Global Inc.’s potential upside is 37.20% and its consensus target price is $15.75. The information presented earlier suggests that MRC Global Inc. looks more robust than National Oilwell Varco Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Oilwell Varco Inc. and MRC Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 8.27% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of MRC Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance while MRC Global Inc. has 27.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors MRC Global Inc. beats National Oilwell Varco Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.