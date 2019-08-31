Contrasting of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

We are comparing National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 24 0.87 N/A -0.11 0.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 0.25 N/A -2.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see National Oilwell Varco Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Oilwell Varco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown National Oilwell Varco Inc. and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s average target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 44.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares and 74% of CARBO Ceramics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year National Oilwell Varco Inc. has stronger performance than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.