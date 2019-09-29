Contrasting of National Instruments Corporation (NATI) and Its Peers

As Technical & System Software company, National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of National Instruments Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand National Instruments Corporation has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments Corporation 264,528,213.53% 12.80% 9.40% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments Corporation 112.98M 43 37.19 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

National Instruments Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for National Instruments Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.50 2.86

The potential upside of the peers is 103.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Instruments Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Instruments Corporation -7.08% -2.27% -4.53% -3.29% -4.87% -7.98% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year National Instruments Corporation had bearish trend while National Instruments Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

National Instruments Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. National Instruments Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Instruments Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

National Instruments Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, National Instruments Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

National Instruments Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Instruments Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors National Instruments Corporation.