Contrasting of National Instruments Corporation (NATI) and Its Peers

As Technical & System Software company, National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
81.1% of National Instruments Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand National Instruments Corporation has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Instruments Corporation
|264,528,213.53%
|12.80%
|9.40%
|Industry Average
|16.10%
|12.14%
|6.31%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares National Instruments Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Instruments Corporation
|112.98M
|43
|37.19
|Industry Average
|240.19M
|1.49B
|40.45
National Instruments Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for National Instruments Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Instruments Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.33
|3.50
|2.86
The potential upside of the peers is 103.41%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Instruments Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Instruments Corporation
|-7.08%
|-2.27%
|-4.53%
|-3.29%
|-4.87%
|-7.98%
|Industry Average
|4.92%
|5.22%
|12.13%
|23.61%
|50.76%
|48.47%
For the past year National Instruments Corporation had bearish trend while National Instruments Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
National Instruments Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, National Instruments Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. National Instruments Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Instruments Corporation’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
National Instruments Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, National Instruments Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
National Instruments Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
National Instruments Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors National Instruments Corporation.
