Contrasting of National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Both National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) are each other’s competitor in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation 3 0.15 N/A -0.25 0.00 Piper Jaffray Companies 74 1.35 N/A 4.54 17.04

In table 1 we can see National Holdings Corporation and Piper Jaffray Companies’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -6.4% -4.4% Piper Jaffray Companies 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that National Holdings Corporation is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Piper Jaffray Companies is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

National Holdings Corporation and Piper Jaffray Companies Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Piper Jaffray Companies’s consensus price target is $89, while its potential upside is 13.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Holdings Corporation and Piper Jaffray Companies has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 79.2%. 66.3% are National Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Piper Jaffray Companies’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -3.27% -5.45% -21.3% -14.47% -16.87% -1.48% Piper Jaffray Companies -0.1% 3.55% -4.6% 14.4% 1.69% 19.08%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Piper Jaffray Companies had bullish trend.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats on 8 of the 9 factors National Holdings Corporation.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, the Capital Markets segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investmentsÂ’ and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.