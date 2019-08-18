Contrasting of National Grid plc (NGG) and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) and New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) compete against each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid plc 54 0.00 N/A 2.74 18.79 New Jersey Resources Corporation 49 1.41 N/A 1.24 40.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of National Grid plc and New Jersey Resources Corporation. New Jersey Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National Grid plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National Grid plc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Jersey Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Grid plc and New Jersey Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid plc 0.00% 8.1% 2.5% New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

National Grid plc’s current beta is 0.49 and it happens to be 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Jersey Resources Corporation is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Grid plc is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, New Jersey Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. New Jersey Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Grid plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Grid plc and New Jersey Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 68.5%. About 3.5% of National Grid plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of New Jersey Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Grid plc -2.22% -3.16% -4.6% -4.71% -4.35% 7.21% New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.42% 1.2% 0.63% 4.77% 10.09% 9.2%

For the past year National Grid plc’s stock price has smaller growth than New Jersey Resources Corporation.

Summary

New Jersey Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors National Grid plc.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects in Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.