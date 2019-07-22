Contrasting of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.59 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 74 7.91 N/A 2.08 41.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. National General Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. shares and 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors National General Holdings Corp.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.