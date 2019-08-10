Contrasting of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.81 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 34 2.56 N/A 2.47 15.66

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arch Capital Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp. is currently more affordable than Arch Capital Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

National General Holdings Corp. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s consensus price target is $40.25, while its potential upside is 2.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 91.3% respectively. Comparatively, 1.1% are Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 11 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.