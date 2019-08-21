Contrasting of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

We are comparing National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 1.04 N/A 3.29 7.54

Demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to National General Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.