Contrasting of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 48 1.61 84.08M 3.38 14.13 Range Resources Corporation 4 -0.67 243.13M -7.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of National Fuel Gas Company and Range Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 177,010,526.32% 14.7% 4.8% Range Resources Corporation 5,701,923,076.92% -35.3% -15.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Range Resources Corporation’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company. Its rival Range Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. National Fuel Gas Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Range Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively Range Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $6.95, with potential upside of 72.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company was less bearish than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.