Contrasting of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.80 N/A 3.38 16.85 Penn Virginia Corporation 46 0.98 N/A 14.67 2.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. National Fuel Gas Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Fuel Gas Company and Penn Virginia Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Penn Virginia Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, which is potential 140.88% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 99.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of National Fuel Gas Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company 0.48% -6.58% -2.11% 5.13% 10.91% 11.23% Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company had bullish trend while Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Penn Virginia Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.