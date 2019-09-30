Contrasting of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 47 1.61 84.08M 3.38 14.13 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 0.00 2.07M -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates National Fuel Gas Company and New Concept Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National Fuel Gas Company and New Concept Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 177,197,049.53% 14.7% 4.8% New Concept Energy Inc. 128,739,349.46% -8.5% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 while its Quick Ratio is 21.9. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Fuel Gas Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats New Concept Energy Inc.