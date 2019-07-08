Contrasting of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Its Rivals

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Fuel Gas Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.70% 4.80% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing National Fuel Gas Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company N/A 57 16.85 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

National Fuel Gas Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio National Fuel Gas Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Fuel Gas Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company 0.48% -6.58% -2.11% 5.13% 10.91% 11.23% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Volatility and Risk

National Fuel Gas Company has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals are 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.50 beta.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals beat National Fuel Gas Company on 5 of the 6 factors.