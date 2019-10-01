Contrasting of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

As Conglomerates companies, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 7 0.00 28.18M 0.57 14.04 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 378,255,033.56% 6.1% 3.8% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Trine Acquisition Corp. has 2.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.