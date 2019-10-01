Contrasting of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

As Conglomerates companies, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|7
|0.00
|28.18M
|0.57
|14.04
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|378,255,033.56%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance while Trine Acquisition Corp. has 2.06% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.