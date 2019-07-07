Contrasting of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.95 N/A 0.49 19.42 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.3% and 56.27%. Insiders owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was more bullish than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.