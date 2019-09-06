Contrasting of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
