Contrasting of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.