Contrasting of National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)

As Education & Training Services companies, National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 Tarena International Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Demonstrates National American University Holdings Inc. and Tarena International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us National American University Holdings Inc. and Tarena International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27%

Risk & Volatility

National American University Holdings Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Tarena International Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Tarena International Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tarena International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National American University Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National American University Holdings Inc. and Tarena International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tarena International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Tarena International Inc. is $5.97, which is potential 410.26% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National American University Holdings Inc. and Tarena International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 55.2%. About 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.04% of Tarena International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tarena International Inc.

Summary

Tarena International Inc. beats National American University Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.